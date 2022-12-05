Thousand Oaks school employee arrested for allegedly sending inappropriate images to student

A theater tech at Thousand Oaks high school was arrested for allegedly sending inappropriate messages to a student.

Thomas Ballas was arrested on Dec. 2 on charges of sending harmful matter to a minor and possession of a controlled substance, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department.

Administrators at Westlake High School reported that a student had been receiving inappropriate messages. When Thousand Oaks Police School Resource Officers investigated, they learned the inappropriate messages were "more significant," including "numerous illicit images" through social media.

Investigators identified Ballas, a technical specialist in Westlake High's theater department, as the suspect. A warrant was served at Ballas' residence on Dec. 2, where officials said they found sufficient evidence to tie him to the messages. Ballas was booked at the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility.

Deputies said they believe there may be other victims. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Sheriff's Sexual Assault Unit at 805-371-8309.