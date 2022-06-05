This is Los Angeles' most popular fast-food chain: report

When it comes to the "American" staple of burgers and fries - what would you say is your favorite fast-food chain?

Top Agency analyzed the popularity of fast-food restaurants in more than two dozen of the biggest metropolitan areas in the U.S., identifying the most popular chains in each based on customer data.

In Los Angeles, Five Guys claimed the top spot as most-popular fast-food chain. Following in second place is Chipotle, with In-N-Out Burger rounding out the top three.

The most popular fast-food chain in California overall was none other than McDonald's.

Across the U.S., Sonic took top accolade as the most popular in the country, garnering the top vote of more than a dozen states.

