Third man killed in Boyle Heights warehouse party shooting identified

Authorities Thursday identified the third of three men fatally shot during a party at a warehouse in Boyle Heights.

The shooting was reported about 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of South Lorena Street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

Randy Tyson, 25, and Daniel Dunbar, 27, both of Los Angeles, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner's office reported on Monday. James Anguiano, 22, of Los Angeles, died at hospital, the coroner's office reported on Thursday.

One person was hospitalized in critical condition, two others were hospitalized in stable condition, and a fourth was treated and released, the LAPD reported. No arrests were reported.

The shooting took place at a party that had featured a performance by the Huntington Park rapper Money Sign Suede, according to broadcast reports.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call 877-LAPD-247.