3 dead, 4 injured in Boyle Heights shooting

Three people were killed during a shooting at a rapper's party at an underground warehouse in Boyle Heights overnight.

The shooting that one LAPD detective is calling the "worst shooting incident of the year regarding fatalities" happened just after midnight in the 1400 block of S. Lorena Street near Grande Vista.

Witnesses told FOX 11's Travis Rice they were celebrating the rapper's birthday.

According to police, it appears there were multiple shooters.

In addition to the three people killed, officials said one victim remains in critical condition, and two are in stable condition. The victims were men in their 20s.

Two of the victims are believed to be security officers, police added.

No suspect information was released.

The motive remains under investigation.

Police said it's not known at this time whether the shooting was gang-related.