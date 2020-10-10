The Issue Is Podcast: Pete Buttigieg and Jeff Mason

This week, as the march towards Election Day continues, another eventful week in politics.

On Monday, President Trump returned to the White House after a weekend stay at Walter Reed following his positive coronavirus diagnosis.

On Wednesday, the two Vice Presidential candidates took center stage at their one and only debate, only to be upstaged by a pesky fly.

On Friday, following a disagreement over altered debate rules, the Commission on Presidential Debates outright canceled next week’s face-off between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

To break it all down, and more, Elex Michaelson is joined on The Issue Is by former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, and White House correspondent Jeff Mason of Reuters.

