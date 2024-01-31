Texas cop sentenced in murder of California father of 7

A former Texas sheriff's corporal charged with the murder of a Lake Elsinore dad of seven in Riverside last summer has been sentenced.

The suspect, Giovanni Ceja, was sentenced to 15 years to life for the Aug. 7, 2023 killing of 38-year-old Gilberto Sotelo, according to the Riverside County District Attorney's Office. Ceja was found guilty last October with second-degree murder and hit-and-run involving death. He had entered a not guilty plea at his arraignment.

Sotelo was found dead on the side of the 215 Freeway near the 91 Freeway in Riverside. His Chevrolet Silverado had run out of gas and was on the side of the road to fill up the vehicle. That was when a car hit Sotelo and the driver sped away.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Sotelo not only died from the crash, but someone ended up picking through his pockets, taking his wallet and phone. One suspect in connection with the pickpocketing was arrested.

Sotelo's family had just moved inland, to the community of Homeland, near Lake Elsinore, to get away from the crime in Lynwood.