Police Chase: Mercedes-Benz weaves thru LA traffic along 210 Freeway

Los Angeles traffic didn't stop a police chase suspect as the driver weaved through traffic across the San Gabriel Valley.

SkyFOX was first over the 210 Freeway near Pasadena when the suspect, inside a Mercedes-Benz sedan, led the Los Angeles Police Department on a chase.

The ongoing chase lasted well over a half hour as the California Highway Patrol ended up taking over the chase for LAPD.

Over the course of the chase, the driver came close to hitting other cars – all to avoid arrest.

The suspect is believed to be connected to a burglary case. Officials did not specify which burglary incident.

Other than the possible burglary, reckless driving and evading officers from the police chase, it is unknown if the suspect is wanted for other crimes.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.