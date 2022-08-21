Teen hit, killed intentionally by 2 cars in Florence: LAPD

An investigation is underway after a 17-year-old boy was intentionally struck and killed by two vehicles in Florence overnight, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 600 block of 62nd Street.

Police said an underground party was taking place at a home when a fight broke out. That's when a suspect in an unknown vehicle intentionally ran over the victim, according to authorities.

The victim is 17-year-old Matthew Lobos, a senior at Santee High School, his mother confirmed to FOX 11.

The driver of one of the vehicles drove back and forth trying to hit other people at the party, police said.

Descriptions of both suspect vehicles were not immediately available, but police said they believe a white car found at the scene was involved.

Officials do not believe this incident was gang-related.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

