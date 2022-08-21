Hemet man accused of stealing $10K worth of sunglasses in Cabazon

A man accused of stealing $10,000 worth of designer sunglasses from a Cabazon business has been arrested, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Station.

The suspect, 49-year-old Demon Dennis of Hemet, is accused of several additional thefts at the business between May and July of this year.

Dennis was arrested Friday on the westbound I-10 freeway.

The stolen merchandise was found in the car and recovered, authorities said.

Dennis was booked for grand theft and an active felony robbery warrant issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Deputy Herweck of the Cabazon Station at (951) 922-7100.