Teen driving Lamborghini in crash that killed woman pleads guilty; placed on house arrest

The 17-year-old driver behind the wheel of a Lamborghini that was involved in a crash that killed a woman in West Los Angeles admitted to a charge of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence on Friday.

The teen, whose name has been withheld since he is under the age of 18, appeared in juvenile court in Inglewood Friday morning. He was placed on house arrest with an ankle monitor after admitting the petition for vehicular manslaughter.

Protesters gathered outside the courthouse demanding justice for the victim, Monique Muñoz.

Muñoz was on her way home from work on Feb. 17 when she was hit and killed by the teen driver, who is accused of speeding. The deadly crash happened at the intersection of Olympic Boulevard and Overland Avenue.

The teen wasn't charged in the crash until April 7. Relatives of the victim and activists had alleged that charges had not been filed earlier because of the wealth and influence of the teen driver's father, James Khuri, described by Forbes as a multimillionaire who owns several real estate firms, manufacturing companies and an e-commerce business.

Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Brian Wendling told the Los Angeles Times the Lamborghini driver's arrest was only delayed by the fact that he had to be hospitalized for injuries sustained in the crash.

