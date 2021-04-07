Teen Lamborghini driver accused of speeding, killing woman in West LA crash facing charges, victim's mom says

The teen driver who is accused of speeding and then killing a woman in the Feb. 17 crash in West Los Angeles is now facing charges, the woman's family confirms with FOX 11.

The mother of 32-year-old Monique Muñoz told FOX 11 the 17-year-old driver of the Lamborghini SUV faced charges on Wednesday. Muñoz's mother says the fight to bring justice for her daughter is "still not over" as the grieving family wants the teen tried as an adult.

Back in February of 2021, Muñoz was on her way home from work when she was hit and killed by the teen driver, who was believed to be speeding. The deadly crash happened at the intersection of Olympic Boulevard and Overland Avenue.

The deadly crash sparked protests online and at in-person vigils as the community demanded justice for Monique. Many claim the arrest of the 17-year-old driver was stalled due to the financial influence of his billionaire father.

FOX 11 is making calls to the Los Angeles County DA George Gascón's office to get more information on the teen suspect.

