Koreatown shooting leaves teen boy dead; gunman at large

Los Angeles authorities said a 16-year-old was killed after being shot in a suspected attempted robbery in the Koreatown area.

LAPD investigators were told around 10 p.m. Tuesday, two teens were sitting in a parked car talking near Vermont Avenue and 7th Street when another vehicle pulled up next to them on the driver’s side and pointed a gun at them.

A short time later, the suspect fired the gun inside the teens’ vehicle and struck the passenger.

At this stage of the investigation, the circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown.

The victim’s friend drove off desperate to find a hospital when he spotted patrol officers near the intersection of Olympic Boulevard and Burlington Avenue in the Westlake area. The LAPD offices contacted paramedics and when they arrived, the young victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released and a detailed description of the suspect was not available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the LAPD.