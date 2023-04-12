Suspect arrested after teen boy loses leg in Boyle Heights hit-and-run crash

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department announced a suspect has been arrested after a 13-year-old lost one of his legs in a hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles’ Boyle Heights neighborhood in late March.

The name of the suspect and the details of their arrest has not been released.

LAPD investigators said on March 30 around 3:30 p.m., Joshua Mora was crossing Whittier Boulevard, within a marked crosswalk, when a motorcycle traveling eastbound crashed right into him.

Video released of the crash shows the motorcyclist falling to the ground, as the bike slid approximately 80 feet before stopping. The motorcyclist managed to get up, left the scene, and did not stop to help the victim.

The suspect was last seen traveling eastbound on Whittier Blvd.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Mora was taken to a local hospital with severe injuries. According to a GoFundMe created to help with his medical expenses, he lost his leg as a result of the crash. Family members are now trying to help raise funds to help towards his recovery and possibly to help pay for a prosthetic leg.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LAPD Central Traffic Detective Daniel Ramirez, at 213-833-3713 or e-mail 39299@lapd.online. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by going to lacrimestoppers.org.

