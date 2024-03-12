Taylor Swift’s Hollywood Sign performance for ‘Eras Tour’ film canceled: report

There are millions of Swifties located across the globe, but it appears that some Griffith Park residents lacked enthusiasm about the megastar filming in their neighborhood.

Residents who live near the Hollywood Sign were reportedly notified that a big shoot was scheduled for Wednesday, March 13. TMZ reported the notice from FilmLA indicated that they’d be filming for "Disney Plus + TS" (presumably Taylor Swift) from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For the project, FilmLA informed residents a day of preparation and a day of post-production was required from daylight to a few hours after sundown. TMZ reported residents were annoyed by all the noise and that all the equipment was unpleasant to look at.

As you may recall, The Grove was shut down for the premiere of her "Eras Tour" film last October.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at the National Stadium on March 02, 2024 in Singapore. (Photo by Ashok Kumar/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management) (Getty Images)

By Tuesday afternoon, TMZ provided an update about the "Blank Space" that surely pleased the unhappy residents.

Just before noon, Disney confirmed Taylor Swift wouldn’t be attending the shoot. Nearly an hour later, FilmLA told TMZ they pulled the plug on the whole thing and therefore, crews would begin clearing out the area.

It’s unclear why the shoot was called off, but Swift will probably "Shake It Off," since this will probably have no financial impact on the billionaire.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) premieres on Disney+ on Thursday, March 14.