Taylor Swift 'Eras Tour' film premiere preps shut down The Grove

The Grove, Los Angeles' iconic high-end outdoor shopping mall, is shut down Wednesday as it gears up for the world premiere of Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" film.

The AMC Theater at The Grove will be the first in the world to premiere the highly-anticipated film for 2,200 lucky fans. TMZ reports the fans were invited by Swift's team and the lucky Swifties received details on when and where to show up Wednesday afternoon.

Barricades were put up late Tuesday night, with road closures in the Fairfax District later Wednesday expected.

Swift herself may even make an appearance, Deadline reports.

Taylor Swift attends 'In Conversation With... Taylor Swift' during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 09, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Swift is currently on a break from her Eras Tour after playing Mexico City in late August. She resumes live shows on Nov. 9 in Buenos Aires.

The "Eras Tour" film debuts at all AMC locations Friday, Oct. 13.