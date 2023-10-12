Taylor Swift signs fan's arm for 'future tattoo' at LA premiere of 'Eras Tour' film

On Wednesday, the Swifties were indeed "ready for it."

Fans lined up along the red carpet for the premiere of Taylor Swift's ‘Eras Tour’ film at The Grove shopping center on Wednesday, Oct. 11. Swift made her grand entrance on the carpet, greeting many of her fans on her way into the AMC theater.

One fan, Kylee King, stopped Swift to request an unconventional autograph. Her nearby friend filmed their interaction.

In the video, Swift can be heard asking King "you want me to do what?" as she's handed a black Sharpie pen. King displays her tattooed arms, explaining that each piece was etched in honor of one of Swift's songs.

Swift agrees, and begins to sign King's arm in an open patch just above her elbow. The singer instructs King to "hold really still" as she delicately pens her name.

Taylor Swift signs fan's arm (Credit: Storyful).

"There's a lot of pressure," Swift says in the video.

As she finishes, King and her friend snap a selfie with Swift.

It is not yet known if King has gotten a permanent tattoo of Swift's signature quite yet.

The AMC Theater at The Grove was the first in the world to premiere the highly-anticipated film for 2,200 lucky fans. TMZ reports the fans were invited by Swift's team and the lucky Swifties received details on when and where to show up Wednesday afternoon.

The "Eras Tour" film debuts at all AMC locations Friday, Oct. 13.