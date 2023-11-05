SUV plows into crowd in front of Santa Clarita bar; 2 arrested

Two women were arrested on suspicion of DUI after their SUV plowed into a group of people outside a bar in Santa Clarita overnight, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. at a bar at the Valencia Town Center mall in the 24000 block of Town Center Drive.

Officials said after a fight took place at the bar, the two women got into an SUV and started doing donuts and apparently lost control of the SUV, crashing into the crowd of people.

One person suffered minor injuries, authorities said.

Authorities did not reveal further details on why the passenger in the SUV was arrested for DUI.

The identities of both women were not immediately released.