Attempted kidnapping of 12-year-old girl in Ojai prompts search for suspects

Police are looking for the suspects who tried to kidnap a 12-year-old girl in Ojai last week.

According to police, the incident happened around 8:15 p.m. on March 4. Police say the girl was approached by two unknown men in a car near the area of Bristol and Foothill roads. The girl fought back from her attackers, who were trying to pull her towards their car, according to authorities. She was able to get away and call for help.

The suspect car is described as a white 4-door sedan, with scratches on the front bumper near the passenger side headlight. It also had a sticker in the lower right-hand corner of the rear window, possibly an American flag.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The three suspects sought are described as all men with varying identification descriptions. The sheriff's office has since released a sketch of one of the suspects who has a mole on the lower right side of his face.

Police are reminding parents to speak to their children about "Stranger Danger" and to report suspicious behavior by calling 805-654-9511. If safe to do so, take a photo and give as much detail as possible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Yates of the Sheriff's Major Crimes Unit at 805-384-4731.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.