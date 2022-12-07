Suspect arrested after barricading himself inside McDonald's in Willowbrook

A suspect was taken into custody after barricading himself inside a McDonald's after allegedly robbing a Denny's in Los Angeles County.

The suspect, who is believed to be armed, entered a Denny's restaurant on 11700 Wilmington Ave., in the neighborhood of Willowbrook, just before 2 p.m. Wednesday.

He then exited the Denny's and ran into a McDonald's, which is on the same property, and barricaded himself inside, LA County Sheriff officials said.

Images from SkyFOX showed the suspect walking in and out of the McDonald's. He appeared to be talking with authorities and smoking a cigarette. After a short time, the suspect was shot with less-than lethal force and taken into custody.

It is unknown if anyone was injured.

