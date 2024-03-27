Suki Waterhouse welcomes first baby with Robert Pattinson: report
LOS ANGELES - Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson are new parents!
The engaged couple have welcomed their first child together, according to reports. The two were recently spotted out in Los Angeles with a pink stroller enjoying a leisurely stroll.
Last month, Waterhouse shared a carousel of photos on Instagram declaring she had finished her upcoming album. In the pictures, Waterhouse shows off her pregnant belly while strumming a guitar on the couch.
"It’s* done (the album!!)," Waterhouse shared with her 4.1 million followers.
Waterhouse first shared that she was expecting during a performance in Mexico in November 2023.
Waterhouse and Pattinson were first linked together in 2018 during an outing in London. In December, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple were engaged.
"They are engaged. They both want to be married. It’s important for them," the source said.
Congrats to the new parents!