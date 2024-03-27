Suki Waterhouse welcomes first baby with Robert Pattinson: report

article

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson are new parents!

The engaged couple have welcomed their first child together, according to reports. The two were recently spotted out in Los Angeles with a pink stroller enjoying a leisurely stroll.

Last month, Waterhouse shared a carousel of photos on Instagram declaring she had finished her upcoming album. In the pictures, Waterhouse shows off her pregnant belly while strumming a guitar on the couch.

"It’s* done (the album!!)," Waterhouse shared with her 4.1 million followers.

Waterhouse first shared that she was expecting during a performance in Mexico in November 2023.

Waterhouse and Pattinson were first linked together in 2018 during an outing in London. In December, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple were engaged.

"They are engaged. They both want to be married. It’s important for them," the source said.

Congrats to the new parents!