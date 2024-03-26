Ashley Tisdale announces pregnancy with husband Christopher French

article

The next generation of East High Wildcats just got a little bigger.

Actress and singer Ashley Tisdale announced the pregnancy of her second child with husband, Christopher French, in an Instagram post Tuesday.

"We can't wait to meet you," said the "High School Musical" star in her social media caption.

"Gabriella and Sharpay having babies together I love this," one person commented, referencing Tisdale's "High School Musical" co-star, Vanessa Hudgens, who also recently announced her pregnancy with husband Cole Tucker.

Besides her character Sharpay in "High School Musical", Tisdale is best known for her role as Maddie Fitzpatrick in Disney Channel's "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody." Most recently, she voiced the character Stariana in "Baby Shark's Big Movie."

In addition to acting, Tisdale is also a musician. Her songs "It's Alright, It's Okay" and "Not Like That" quickly became fan favorites in the late 2000s.

Tisdale and French tied the knot back in 2014. The couple welcomed their first child, Jupiter, in 2021.