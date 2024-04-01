Suge Knight warns Diddy's 'life is in danger' in recent podcast

Death Row Records founder Suge Knight has spoken out from behind bars after learning the Los Angeles and Miami homes of fellow mogul and former rival, Sean "Diddy" Combs, were raided.

The Compton native warned Diddy his "life is in danger" because he knows "all the secrets."

Knight made the remarks on the "Collect Call" podcast. The podcast series is made possible using a compilation of raw and uncut conversations with Dave Mays and others who agree to take Knight’s collect calls from prison.

Knight is currently serving a 28-year prison sentence at San Diego’s Ronald J. Donovan Correctional Facility for voluntary manslaughter in the 2015 killing of Terry Carter.

The 58-year-old also expressed empathy for Diddy's children.

"I just pray for his family, his sons and daughters," Knight said. "That’s never a good sign for nobody to cheer about when it comes to kids or young men being handcuffed."

Two of Diddy’s sons, Justin, 30, and 26-year-old Christian "King" Combs were at their father’s LA home in the lavish Holmby Hills area during the raid and were briefly detained.

The day after the raid, Diddy's lawyer called out the "gross overuse of military-level force" displayed by federal officials during the execution of the search warrants at Combs' two homes.

"There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities," the statement read. "Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name."

"It’s a bad day for hip-hop, for the culture, and for Black people because when one [of us] looks bad, we all look bad and that’s definitely nothing to cheer about," Knight added.

While someone with access to his X account has responded to Diddy's investigations, Knight has previously stated he'd been hacked. Instead, he encourages fans to follow him on Instagram where his son provides updates on his behalf.

Since the scandal broke, Diddy has kept a low profile and has released statements through his legal team. However, he did share pictures of his youngest daughter, Love Sean, in celebration of Easter Sunday.

The investigations are ongoing and no charges have been filed against Diddy.