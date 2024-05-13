Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar feud ignites Instagram war

In one of the biggest beefs in recent hip-hop history, Drake and Kendrick Lamar are feuding - and so are their fans.

But when it comes to Instagram, which one of the rappers has the most fake followers?

A new study analyzed data by influencer marketing analytics tool Modash on both Drake and Kendrick's IG profiles, and the results may shock you - or not!

Drake (@champagnepapi) has around 146 million followers. The study found about 26.76% (39.2 million) are fake followers consisting of both bots and fake accounts. Additionally, the study found Drake has 120.9 million inactive followers. Around 13.2 million (9.05%) were categorized as "suspicious mass followers."

Now on the other hand, Kendrick (@kendricklamar) had a lower rate of fake Instagram followers, with 21.96% or 3.2 million recognized as fake followers, according to the study. Bots and fake accounts make up 1.4 million (9.87) of Kendrick’s total followers, with 1.7 million (12.09%) marked as "suspicious mass followers."

And despite Kendrick posting far, far less than Drake, he had a more engaged following, leading in average likes on the platform with 2.3 million to Drake's 1.7 million. He also has 13-times higher the engagement rate, the study showed.

Google searches for "diss track" and "Kendrick Lamar" reached their highest point in the last five years, analysts said.

But it isn't all bad press, apparently.

Drake’s Instagram saw a daily rise in followers of 65,492 the day after the release of "Family Matters," and a further rise of 58,530 immediately following Kendrick’s double drop of "Meet the Grahams" and "Not Like Us," according to the data.

Both Drake and Kendrick have been firing shots at each other over the last few weeks. The Canadian rapper recently released "The Heart Part 6" in response to Lamar’s "Not Like Us." Lamar accused Drake of having a "secret daughter" in his track "Meet the Grahams."

But things weren't always like this. You can see a timeline of the two's rap rivalry by tapping or clicking here.

Amid all the drama, Drake has put his $88 million Beverly Hills mansion on the market. The news of the listing also comes just days after a security guard working for Drake was shot outside his Toronto mansion earlier in the week.





