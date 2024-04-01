Diddy shares photos of youngest daughter in celebration of Easter Sunday

Amid ongoing investigations, Sean "Diddy" Combs was in father mode over Easter weekend and posted to social media for the first time since his Los Angeles and Miami homes were raided by Homeland Security agents.

In celebration of Easter Sunday, Diddy shared pictures of his youngest daughter, Love Sean Combs.

"HAPPY EASTER from Baby Love," the caption read with a carousel of adorable pictures. Diddy shares the 17-month-old with Dana Tran.

Combs also has six other children – Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, and twins D’Lila and Jessie.

Justin and Christian were at Diddy’s LA home when it was raided and were briefly detained.

The day after the raid, Diddy's lawyer called out the "gross overuse of military-level force" displayed by federal officials during the execution of the search warrants at Combs' two homes.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

"There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities," the statement read.

The statement continued, "Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name."

The music mogul is currently under investigation for human trafficking and sexual assault. However,no charges have been filed in any of the investigations.