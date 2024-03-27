‘Justice for 2Pac is coming:’ Suge Knight reportedly responds after Diddy’s LA, Miami homes raided

The East Coast-West Coast hip-hop rivalry from the mid-1990s appears to be resurgent after the Los Angeles and Miami homes of Sean "Diddy" Combs were raided Monday.

Marion "Suge" Knight, the co-founder and former CEO of Death Row Records, has seemingly commented on the allegations against his nemesis in a series of tweets on X over the past few days.

After getting news of the raids, someone on Knight's behalf, or who has access to his accounts. tweeted "Justice for 2Pac is coming. Keefe D and now Diddy!!!" on Monday afternoon. About five hours later he wrote, "People the raids today wasn’t for Diddy. It was to destroy the incriminating stuff on powerful men," followed by a series of hashtags including #epstein and #clivedavis.

The account also tweeted responses to TMZ reports about Diddy’s alleged whereabouts and his suspected drug mule.

"This man right here is going to be Diddy’s weak link," Knight's X account read about Diddy’s reported drug supplier.

Authorities have yet to name Diddy as the focus of the federal investigation. Also, Knight said in a previous interview that he doesn't run the account.

On Tuesday, Diddy released the following statement through his attorney, Aaron Dyer:

"Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way. This unprecedented ambush -- paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence -- leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits. There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name."

Knight is currently serving a 28-year prison sentence for voluntary manslaughter in the 2015 killing of Terry Carter.

More on the East Coast-West Coast rap rivalry

Death Row Records was founded in Los Angeles in 1991 with a roster that included 2Pac, Dr. Dre, Nate Dogg, Snoop Dogg, and Kurupt. Two years later, Diddy, once known as "Puff Daddy," established Bad Boy Records. Numerous artists were signed to Bad Boy, including the Notorious B.I.G., Mase, the Lox and Craig Mack.

Tupac Shakur and Marion Suge Knight (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) (Getty Images)

A rivalry between the two labels ensued with Bad Boy’s Notorious B.I.G. and Puff Daddy, along with Death Row’s 2Pac and Knight at the helm. The controversy surrounding the battling record labels arguably hit its peak in 1996 after 2Pac released the diss track "Hit ‘Em Up," in which he insulted numerous New York rappers and claimed he had sexual relations with Biggie’s wife, Faith Evans.

Just over three months after the release of "Hit Em Up," 25-year-old 2Pac was gunned down near the Las Vegas Strip. Less than six months after 2Pac’s murder, Biggie, born Christopher Wallace, was killed in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles. He was 24 years old.

The case surrounding Wallace remains unsolved, while 2Pac’s suspected killer Duane "Keefe D" Davis awaits his trial. The trial was delayed and is set to begin in November after he hired a new attorney.

Investigators said Davis is the only person alive who was in the car when shots were fired at the vehicle 2Pac was in. He’s not only accused of firing the weapon but also of being the mastermind behind the killing.

