LA's historic Wayfarers Chapel to be disassembled

The historic Wayfarers Chapel in Rancho Palos Verdes will be disassembled and hopefully relocated, officials revealed.

The executive director of the 73-year-old church announced the chapel will be disassembled starting this week, three months after it closed permanently due to the shifting ground beneath it.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: LA's iconic Wayfarers Chapel closes due to ‘accelerated land movement’

Administrators say the only hope of saving much of the church will be to take it apart and possibly relocate it to a more stable ground. They said they will work to rebuild the structure as close to its original form as possible.

The chapel hosted its last wedding on Feb. 18.

The 100-seat, glass chapel opened in 1951 and was designated a National Historic Landmark in 2023. The famed Mid-century Modern structure with glass walls was designed by Lloyd Wright, the son of Frank Lloyd Wright.



