Stagecoach 2024: Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, and Morgan Wallen announced as headliners

The 2024 Stagecoach Country Music Festival is bringing some big names to the desert.

The festival returns to the Empire Polo Club in Indio from April 26-28, 2024, which means country music fans are about seven months away from bringing out their best cowboy hats and cowboy boots.

On Thursday, it was announced Eric Church will headline on Friday, followed by Miranda Lambert on Saturday and Morgan Wallen on Sunday.

Festivalgoers will also have the chance to see the legendary Willie Nelson who is scheduled to hit the stage days before his 91st birthday.

Country music’s biggest party will also include performances by Leon Bridges, Post Malone, Jelly Roll, Ellie King, Wiz Khalifa, and the Beach Boys.

If you didn’t take advantage of getting passes during the advance sale, don’t fret! Tier 1 and Tier 2 passes will be available beginning Friday, Sept. 15. All passes include a single wristband that grants access to the festival for all three days.

For more information, you can visit the Stagecoach website.