Stagecoach 2024 advance passes on sale Friday

Stagecoach fans get ready!

The actual festival may be months away, but advance passes go on sale this Friday at 11 a.m.

Hotel packages go on sale Monday, while sales for RV sites go on sale Thursday at 9 a.m.

Advance sale three-day general admission passes cost $399 (plus fees), before they increase to $429 or $459 depending on tier levels later in the year. A three-day pass with shuttle access will cost fans $489.

The 2024 lineup will be announced later in the year when festival passes go on general sale, according to the festival.

The 2023 Stagecoach festival featured headliners Luke Bryan, Kane Brown and Chris Stapleton, along with performers from all genres, such as Bryan Adams, Brooks & Dunn and Melissa Etheridge.

A full list of advanced pass prices, including those for RV and camping sites, can be found at stagecoachfestival.com/pass-info/

The Stagecoach Country Music Festival will return April 26-28, 2024, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio.