Dolores Huerta issues statement amid César Chávez scandal: 'My silence ends here'

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The Brief Dolores Huerta issued a statement alleging past sexual abuse by labor leader César Chávez, following a New York Times investigation. Huerta said she kept her experiences secret for decades to protect the farmworker movement she helped build. The United Farm Workers and César Chávez Foundation say they will abstain from celebrations honoring Chávez amid the allegations.



LOS ANGELES – The legacy of César Chávez continues to be scrutinized as more allegations surface about the late labor leader.

On Wednesday, legendary activist Dolores Huerta issued a statement about Chávez.

Dolores Huerta’s statement

What they're saying:

"I am nearly 96 years old, and for the last 60 years have kept a secret because I believed that exposing the truth would hurt the farmworker movement I have spent my entire life fighting for.

I have encouraged people to always use their voice. Following the New York Times’ multi-year investigation into sexual misconduct by Cesar Chavez, I can no longer stay silent and must share my own experiences.

As a young mother in the 1960s, I experienced two separate sexual encounters with Cesar. The first time I was manipulated and pressured into having sex with him, and I didn’t feel I could say no because he was someone that I admired, my boss and the leader of the movement I had already devoted years of my life to. The second time I was forced, against my will, and in an environment where I felt trapped.

I had experienced abuse and sexual violence before, and I convinced myself these were incidents that I had to endure alone and in secret. Both sexual encounters with Cesar led to pregnancies. I chose to keep my pregnancies secret and, after the children were born, I arranged for them to be raised by other families that could give them stable lives."

In an extended version of her statement, Huerta said she developed a relationship with the children, who were told the truth just a few weeks ago.

"I carried this secret for as long as I did because building the movement and securing farmworker rights was my life’s work. The formation of a union was the only vehicle to accomplish and secure those rights, and I wasn’t going to let Cesar or anyone else get in the way. I channeled everything I had into advocating on behalf of millions of farmworkers and others who were suffering and deserved equal rights."

She concluded her statement by writing, "I have kept my secret long enough. My silence ends here."

Click here to read her full statement.

The backstory:

On Tuesday, the United Farm Workers and the César Chávez Foundation announced they will abstain from celebrations honoring the late labor leader following serious allegations of past abuse involving minors.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: UFW, César Chávez Foundation withdraw from celebrations amid abuse allegations

Cesar Chavez Foundation issues a statement: 'We are deeply shocked and saddened"

The other side:

The Cesar Chavez Foundation issued the following statement on Tuesday:

"The Cesar Chavez Foundation has become aware of disturbing allegations that Cesar Chavez engaged in inappropriate sexual behavior with women and minors during his time as President of the United Farm Workers of America (UFW).

We are deeply shocked and saddened by what we are hearing.

The Foundation is working with leaders in the Farmworker Movement to be responsive to these allegations, support the people who may have been harmed by his actions, and ensure we are united and guided by our commitment to justice and community empowerment.

In partnership with the UFW, we are establishing a safe and confidential process for those who wish to share their experiences of historic harm, and, if they choose to, participate in efforts toward repair and reconciliation. In addition, we are investing time and resources to ensure the Foundation promotes and strengthens a workplace culture that is safe and welcoming for all.

We ask for our community’s patience as we learn more. Throughout this process, our organization and our partners in the movement will continue our work together to protect and uplift the families and communities that we serve.

Today, the Cesar Chavez Foundation impacts the lives of millions of Latinos and working families across the Southwest by inspiring and transforming communities through social enterprises that address essential human, cultural, and community needs."