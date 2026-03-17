UFW, César Chávez Foundation withdraw from celebrations amid abuse allegations

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The Brief The UFW and César Chávez Foundation will skip upcoming March 31 celebrations following "disturbing allegations" of misconduct by the late labor leader. Statements cite reports involving the possible victimization of "very young women or girls," though the groups lack firsthand knowledge of the claims. Both organizations are launching a "safe and confidential process" to offer trauma-informed support and seek reconciliation for potential victims.



If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

The United Farm Workers and the César Chávez Foundation announced Tuesday they will abstain from celebrations honoring the late labor leader following serious allegations of past abuse involving minors.

What we know:

The UFW and the César Chávez Foundation have both issued statements distancing themselves from César Chávez Day, typically observed on March 31.

The UFW, co-founded by Chávez, stated it learned of allegations that he behaved in ways "incompatible with the organization's values."

While some reports were described as "family issues," the organizations highlighted far more troubling claims involving the abuse of young women or girls.

In response, the UFW is encouraging supporters to pivot their focus toward immigration justice events and acts of service for farmworkers rather than traditional celebratory rallies.

What we don't know:

The specific nature, timing, and number of these allegations remain unclear. Both organizations explicitly stated they have "not received any direct reports" and do not possess "firsthand knowledge" of the claims.

The identity of the accusers and the specific period in which the alleged abuse occurred have not been disclosed.

What they're saying:

"Allegations that very young women or girls may have been victimized are crushing," the UFW said in a statement. "The allegations are serious enough that we feel compelled to take urgent steps to learn more and provide space for people who may have been victimized to find support."

The César Chávez Foundation added that its members are "deeply shocked and saddened," stating they are "investing time and resources to ensure the Foundation promotes and strengthens a workplace culture that is safe and welcoming for all."

What's next:

The two organizations are currently developing a "safe and confidential process" for individuals to share their experiences.

This initiative is expected to include trauma-informed services for those affected. The UFW noted that this process will take time to implement correctly as they "seek to learn from [their] history."

What you can do:

The UFW encourages those experiencing distress due to these reports to seek mental health support. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

Supporters looking to honor the spirit of the labor movement are asked to engage in community service or participate in immigration justice advocacy in lieu of attending March 31 birthday commemorations.