California renames César Chávez Day to Farmworkers Day amid abuse allegations

The Brief LA Mayor Karen Bass, in alignment with California legislative leaders, will rename César Chávez Day to Farmworkers Day following sexual assault allegations against the late labor leader. The shift, supported by the Chávez family and Dolores Huerta, targets the March 30 holiday and may extend to city streets and buildings. This marks a total reversal for a state that, in 2000, was the first to mandate the holiday and integrate Chávez's legacy into school curricula.



California is undergoing a swift and historic reckoning as state and local leaders move to strip César Chávez’s name from public institutions following harrowing allegations of sexual assault and the grooming of young girls within the farmworker movement.

Abuse reports surface

What we know:

The fallout began after reports, first appearing in The New York Times, revealed that Chávez abused multiple women, including his longtime ally Dolores Huerta.

Huerta, now 95, disclosed she was assaulted twice in her 30s, resulting in two secret pregnancies.

In response, California legislative leaders and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced Thursday that the state’s March 31 holiday will be renamed "Farmworkers Day."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: César Chávez accused of sexual abuse: NYT reports

This marks a total reversal for a state that, in 2000, was the first to mandate the holiday and integrate Chávez's legacy into school curricula.

Chávez name removals loom

Local perspective:

Chávez's name graces a series of schools, buildings and other facilities across the region and the state.

The California Museum confirmed it will remove Chávez from the state Hall of Fame, an unprecedented move in the institution's history.

The Los Angeles Unified School District is home to César Chávez Elementary School near El Sereno, and the César Chávez Learning Academies, a San Fernando campus of four independent high schools.

It was unclear if the LAUSD will consider pulling Chávez's name from the campuses.

"Los Angeles Unified is aware of the recent, troubling allegations related to Cesar Chavez," an LAUSD representative said in a statement Wednesday. "We take matters of this nature very seriously. Los Angeles Unified respects the voices and courage of survivors of all forms of violence.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dolores Huerta accuses Cesar Chavez of sexual assault

"The district is reviewing curriculum and resources to ensure the emphasis remains on the important work of the farmworker movement, not on any one individual. It is important to recognize the collective work of thousands who have advanced social justice, labor rights, and community empowerment."

Schools are also named after Chávez in Compton, Lynwood and Montebello. Santa Ana in Orange County is home to César Chávez High School.

At Los Angeles City College, construction is continuing on the César Chávez Administration and Workforce Building, scheduled for completion next year.

Los Angeles Union Station, meanwhile, houses the César Chávez Transit Plaza.

Local leaders react

What they're saying:

"I stayed silent for 60 years for fear my words could hurt the farmworker movement," Huerta said in a statement, adding she was unaware Chávez had harmed others.

The Chávez family released a statement saying they are "devastated" and "wish peace and healing to the survivors."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: UFW, César Chávez Foundation withdraw from celebrations amid abuse allegations

Bass said the renamed holiday will allow residents "to reflect on how the struggle of farmworkers has elevated working people everywhere."

The mayor added that the city will have to consider a variety of changes in light of the allegations against Chávez, "including the naming of holidays, of buildings, of streets, all of that."

"For those of us who grew up admiring the farmworker movement, today's news is heartbreaking," county Supervisor Janice Hahn said in a statement. "But as in any other civil rights movement, men were only half the story. The abuses of one man will never diminish the extraordinary sacrifices, accomplishments, and legacy of the women of the farmworker movement. It's time we put them first."

"We can continue to honor the farmworker movement and its enduring contributions while also confronting difficult truths," county Supervisor Hilda Solis said. "Our responsibility is to center survivors, demand accountability, and ensure that our public recognitions reflect our shared values."

Timeline:

1962: Chávez and Huerta co-found the National Farm Workers Association.

1993: Chávez dies in California at age 66.

2000: California establishes César Chávez Day as a state holiday.

2014: President Barack Obama proclaims March 31 a federal commemorative holiday.

Wednesday: Reports of sexual abuse and Huerta’s personal testimony go public.

Thursday: California and LA leaders announce the renaming of the holiday to "Farmworkers Day."

National honors face uncertainty

What we don't know:

The long-term status of national symbols remains unclear.

While former President Joe Biden famously installed a bronze bust of Chávez in the Oval Office upon taking power, neither he nor former President Barack Obama has commented on the new allegations.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dolores Huerta issues statement amid César Chávez scandal: 'My silence ends here'

Additionally, while the César Chávez Foundation has requested the cancellation of celebrations in Arizona and Texas, it is currently "figuring out its identity" regarding the future use of the Chávez name on its many affordable housing and radio assets.

Landmark renamings under debate

What's next:

The focus now shifts to physical landmarks.

Activists are calling for César Chávez Avenue in Los Angeles to be renamed Dolores Huerta Avenue.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dolores Huerta accuses Cesar Chavez of sexual assault

In the education sector, the LAUSD and other districts across the Southwest must decide whether to rename schools or simply overhaul curriculum to focus on the "thousands who advanced social justice" rather than a single individual.

How to get involved

What you can do:

Residents interested in the renaming process for local landmarks, such as César Chávez Avenue or neighborhood schools, can contact their City Council representatives or School Board members.

Public comment sessions are expected to be part of the "community engagement" process mentioned by Supervisor Solis as the county and city move forward with these legislative motions.

The Source: This report is based on an investigation by The New York Times, official legislative announcements from the California State Capitol, and direct statements from the United Farm Workers, the Cesar Chavez Foundation, and the Chavez family. The Associated Press contributed.



