Beverly Hills police chase suspect leads 6-hour SWAT standoff

A SWAT standoff took place involving a car chase suspect.

SkyFOX was over the scene as the suspect, inside a gray pickup truck, led the Beverly Hills Police Department on a chase on Sunday, May 3.

According to Beverly Hills PD, one of its officers tried to get the driver to pull over, but the suspect refused to stop, prompting a short chase.

The suspect eventually pulled over around 2:45 p.m. PT, but had not been placed in custody as of 4:30 p.m.

Officials did not specify what the suspect was initially wanted for other than the fact that they were wanted for a felony out of Los Angeles County. The Beverly Hills Police Department posted on social media asking the public to avoid the area.