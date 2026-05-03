West Hills family's truck stolen by suspects caught on surveillance video

The Brief A string of burglaries and break-ins has put San Fernando Valley residents on edge, including a West Hills family whose truck was stolen by four suspects caught on home surveillance video. Surveillance footage from earlier in the week shows four similarly dressed suspects appearing to canvas the area near Highlander Road days before the theft, and FOX 11 is waiting to hear from LAPD whether they are the same individuals. Longtime West Hills residents say the area has largely been quiet over the years, but recent incidents — including a Woodland Hills home break-in with kids inside — have prompted calls for neighbors to stay vigilant.



Break-ins have left families across the San Fernando Valley on edge. On Saturday, a West Hills family appears to be targeted by thieves with video showing the suspects drive off with the family's truck.

Neighbors believe these suspects may have been canvassing the area days earlier.

"We have a neighborhood watch down the street, we're pretty vigilant over where we're at," said one resident.

Some residents in West Hills are on high alert after a string of recent break-ins and burglaries hit the San Fernando Valley.

But Saturday morning it was their neighborhood that appeared to be targeted.

Home surveillance cameras capture four suspects walking in West Hills near Highlander Road. In the video, you can see one of the suspects reach through the driver-side window that's shattered to get in the truck. In the video, you can see the suspect then drive off.

Neighbor surveillance video shows at least four suspects dressed similarly appear to canvas the area on Wednesday. FOX 11 is waiting to hear from police if they are the same individuals who targeted the house off Highlander Road and drove off with the resident's truck.

Earlier this week, a Woodland Hills home was broken into with kids inside, leaving the family terrified.

"I feel pretty safe, but I know there are issues, so everybody should just be careful and be aware," a West Hills resident told FOX 11 Saturday.

Some longtime West Hills residents say news of the stolen truck was surprising since the area has largely been quiet over the years.

"It's very safe, it's a really pleasant neighborhood, people have lived here for a long time, they've raised children, so I mean I'm not going anywhere."

FOX 11 reached out to LAPD for an update on the suspects. We are waiting to hear back.