Brutal heat wave arrives in Southern California

After the departure of "June Gloom," it appears "July Fry" is in full force.

Tuesday marks the start of a days-long heat wave in Southern California with temperatures expected to rise going into the weekend. It's the second heat wave of the season after the first struck over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The peak of the excessive heat will strike Friday through Sunday, the National Weather Service said. Residents are encouraged to stay hydrated, wear lightweight clothing, and to stay out of the sun in air-conditioned areas as much as possible.

Find information below on weather alerts issued by the National Weather Service.

Los Angeles County

An Excessive Heat Watch will go into effect at 11 a.m. Wednesday through 10 p.m. Sunday in the Antelope and Santa Clarita Valleys with temperatures having the potential to reach 113 degrees.

While a weather alert hasn’t been issued in the San Fernando Valley, temperatures will hit the triple digits beginning Thursday.

Inland Empire

A Heat Advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 8 p.m. Sunday with temperatures reaching up to 112 degrees. This impacts several areas of San Bernardino and Riverside counties including the cities of Moreno Valley, Corona, Riverside, and Ontario.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 8 p.m. Sunday in the Apple and Lucerne Valleys, which includes Victorville and Apple Valley.

The brutal heat is expected to intensify Saturday through Monday and could last into next week.

As of Tuesday, the National Weather Service has not issued any weather alerts for Orange and Ventura counties.

However, triple-digit heat is expected in parts of Ventura County including Simi Valley beginning Thursday.

