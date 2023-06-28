Heat wave to strike Southern California by holiday weekend

The Fourth of July holiday weekend is set to be a scorcher in Southern California with some areas expected to reach triple-digit heat.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service said the first heat wave of the summer is expected to strike on Saturday and Sunday, and will impact the desert and mountain communities, along with the interior valleys.

Areas in Riverside and San Bernardino counties will be most impacted by the heat wave, including areas such as Palm Springs, Victorville, Ontario, and Lake Elsinore.

It will also heat up in Los Angeles County in the San Fernando, Antelope, and Santa Clarita valleys.

Afternoon highs will be in the 90s and 100s, also bringing elevated fire danger. Residents and tourists are asked to limit their time outdoors and stay hydrated.

For those who live are plan to head to the coast, temperatures will remain moderate due to a marine influence.

