Here’s when The Mirage Hotel & Casino will close its doors

The end is near for another staple on the Las Vegas Strip.

The Mirage will officially close its doors in mid-July. The property will be transformed into a guitar-shape and will reopen as the Hard Rock Hotel.

The iconic Las Vegas property has been around for 34 years, dazzling crowds with its iconic volcano. Guests with room reservations or show tickets beyond July 14 will be automatically canceled or refunded.

Mirage Las Vegas. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

It hosted the popular The Beatles LOVE by Cirque du Soleil show and Shin Lim’s "Limitless" magic show, in addition to other performances at The Mirage Theatre.

The Mirage hotel and casino on April 15, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) (Getty Images) Expand

Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is set to open in 2027.

The news comes after Tropicana Las Vegas closed for demolition after 67 years in early April to make way for the Oakland Athletics’ new ballpark.

SUGGESTED:

For those who prefer the classic Las Vegas, there’s still The Flamingo. It opened in 1946 and was built by mobster Bugsy Siegel. Caesars Palace was built in 1966 and has gone through several renovations through the years.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.