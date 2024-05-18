Man hit and killed by train in North Hollywood

article

A man was hit and killed by a train in North Hollywood Saturday morning.

It happened shortly before 10 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Paramedics responded to the tracks near where they intersected with Vineland Avenue, north of Vanowen Street. When they got there, they found a person had been killed after being hit by a southbound Amtrack Pacific Surfliner train.

Images from the Citizen app showed crews responding at the scene, with police tape up around the tracks. The train remained at the scene for a brief time.

Credit: Citizen App (Citizen App)

According to the LAFD, there were 150 people on board the train at the time of the crash, but none of them were injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. It wasn't immediately clear why the man was on the tracks.