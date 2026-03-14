Southern California gas prices surge to $5.56 as regional averages hit 2023 high

The Brief Southern California gas prices are surging at an accelerated rate, with Los Angeles and San Diego counties both crossing the $5.50 mark this weekend. Most regional counties have seen consecutive daily increases for over three weeks, with some areas jumping more than 10 cents in a single 24-hour period. While the U.S. has initiated a strategic oil reserve release, it is unclear if this will be enough to decouple local pump prices from the volatile $100+ per barrel global crude market.



Gas prices across Southern California have reached their highest levels since late 2023, driven by geopolitical instability and high refining costs.

As of Saturday, March 14, most local drivers are seeing prices well above the state average of $5.48.

What we know:

The current average prices for a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Southern California are as follows:

What they're saying:

"Oil prices spiked over $100 a barrel on Monday and continue to be volatile as this conflict continues," said Kandace Redd, the Automobile Club of Southern California's senior public affairs specialist.

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"California has experienced much higher price increases than other states because the majority of the state's gasoline is refined from foreign crude oil sources."

What's next:

To combat the surge, the U.S. has announced the release of 172 million barrels of oil from strategic reserves over the next four months.

This is part of a larger, historic emergency release of 400 million barrels coordinated by the International Energy Agency intended to provide downward pressure on global energy markets.

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However, energy analysts warn that "volatility will continue" as long as Middle East conflicts remain unresolved and seasonal spring demand begins to peak.