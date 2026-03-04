Gas prices rise across California as Middle East tensions push oil higher

The Brief Gas prices have jumped as much as 50 cents in recent days, with some Southern California stations nearing $5 a gallon. Rising tensions in the Middle East have pushed crude oil prices higher, driving increases across California and nationwide. Analysts warn prices are expected to climb further, though the president said the spike would be temporary.



Gas prices are climbing sharply, with some stations nearing $5 a gallon as tensions escalate in the Middle East.

What we know:

Officials said gas prices have jumped as much as 50 cents a gallon over the last few days.

In Van Nuys, at the corner of Sherman Way and Sepulveda Boulevard, two major brand gas stations are charging different prices for regular gasoline. At one Mobil station, a gallon costs $4.95, while across the street it costs $4.85 — a difference of 10 cents per gallon.

Rising tensions in the Middle East, after Israel and the U.S. launched strikes against Iran, are being felt 7,600 miles away as the price of crude oil increases. Analysts say Southern California is among the first regions to feel the impact at the pump.

Energy analysts warn that even the threat of instability in major oil-producing regions can push crude prices higher.

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas in Los Angeles County is now $4.80.

Other county averages include:

Orange County: up 7 cents to $4.74 a gallon

Riverside County: up 8 cents from the previous day to $4.68 a gallon

San Bernardino County: up 8 cents to $4.66 a gallon

Ventura County: up 7 cents to $4.72 a gallon

Analysts say those prices are expected to go even higher.

Nationally, the average price jumped 12 cents in one day and is on track for another double-digit increase.

What they're saying:

One energy analyst said, "The national average yesterday jumping 12 cents and it's on its way for another double digit increase today. So oil prices sharply higher are already leading to consumer pain points as gas prices and diesel prices begin to jump."

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump that the spike in gas prices would be temporary. He said there will now be escorts of oil ships and tankers as they go through the Strait of Hormuz to try to alleviate some of the impact.

Local perspective:

Analysts say Southern California is among the first regions to feel the effects of rising crude oil prices, meaning local drivers may continue to see higher costs at the pump before other parts of the country.

Historically, the cheapest gas prices locally can be found at independent gas stations, while the highest prices are often found in parts of Los Angeles.

With additional increases expected, drivers may want to comparison shop, as prices can vary significantly even between stations across the street from one another.