Los Angeles weather: Second storm to bring another round of rain, mountain snow to SoCal

The Brief A second storm in a trio is expected to bring more rain to Southern California Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Mountain snow, gusty winds, high surf and possible debris flows in burn scar areas remain concerns. Wet conditions will linger through Thursday, with clearing expected by the weekend.



Keep your umbrella handy for the rest of the week. A second in a trio of storms is approaching Southern California and is expected to bring another round of rain Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

What we know:

The strongest storm in the series hammered the region Monday, bringing flash flooding, mountain snow, and mud and debris flows. At one point, federal officials ordered a ground stop at Los Angeles International Airport due to thunderstorms.

Timeline:

Wet conditions are expected throughout the week as two more storms move into the area.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected through Tuesday afternoon. However, strong winds, high surf and mountain snow remain a threat, along with the potential for mud and debris flows in recent burn scar areas.

"Once everything is said and done, around the 4,500-foot level, we’re talking about 6 inches to possibly a foot of snow," FOX 11 meteorologist Soumada Khan said. "Snow levels dipping to around 3,500 feet are low enough to impact the passes and canyons, where 1 to 4 inches is possible."

Tuesday

Scattered showers are expected Tuesday before the second storm arrives in the evening.

"There’s going to be a lot more rain breaks, so enjoy it while we can," Khan said. "We’re awaiting storm system number two set to arrive later tonight into the overnight hours, potentially impacting your Wednesday morning drive, and then a nice little break once again."

Tuesday night and Wednesday

Forecast models show heavier rain moving in late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, followed by a break Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Travel along the Grapevine could also be impacted Wednesday as the colder storm moves in.

Thursday

"Thursday morning, around 9, 10, 11 o’clock, yet another third system moves into the region," Khan said.

When will it clear up?

What's next:

Conditions are expected to clear just in time for the weekend. However, another storm could hit by early next week.