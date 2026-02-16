Ground stop issued at LAX as storm slams Southern California

The Brief A ground stop was issued at Los Angeles International Airport on Monday because of thunderstorms. The National Weather Service warned of an "unusually hazardous" storm and issued flood, wind and high surf alerts across Southern California. Additional storms are expected through Thursday, with more rain possible next week.



Federal aviation officials issued a ground stop at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on Monday due to thunderstorms.

The ground stop came during Presidents' Day weekend and one day after the 2026 NBA All-Star Game in Inglewood. Officials also warned of arrival delays.

What we know:

The National Weather Service warned of an "unusually hazardous" storm and advised people in the area to remain indoors.

By Monday afternoon, the NWS had issued several weather alerts across the region, including wind, high surf and flood advisories, as well as a flash flood warning.

Evacuation warnings were also issued in recent burn scar areas. Mud and debris flows were expected as strong winds and heavy downpours moved through the region.

FOX 11’s weather team said the first storm in the series would be the strongest. A second storm is expected to hit Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by a third storm on Thursday.

(Getty Images)

What's next:

The storms are expected to taper off ahead of a clear but cool weekend. However, forecast models show more rain could return next week.

