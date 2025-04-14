San Diego County earthquake felt across Southern California

The Brief An earthquake rattled Southern California on the morning of Monday, April 14. The jolt was felt across Southern California. The USGS said the earthquake had an epicenter in San Diego County, near Julian.



A preliminary 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck in San Diego County on Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake was felt across Southern California, including across Los Angeles.

Morning earthquake felt across Southern California

What we know:

The earthquake was reported at 10:08 a.m. with an epicenter about 2.5 miles from Julian in San Diego County at a depth of about 8 miles.

It was initially reported as a 6.0-magnitude quake before it was downgraded to a 5.2.

The earthquake was felt across San Diego, as well as several areas in Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties, including Seal Beach, Claremont, Rancho Cucamonga, Pasadena, Riverside, Temecula, Long Beach, Downey, and Monterey Park.

The jolt was followed by a series of aftershocks.

What we don't know:

There have been no reports of injuries or damage from the Monday morning earthquake. Authorities continue to monitor the situation for any potential aftershocks or developments.

Metrolink announced they have canceled OC Line 608 at San Clemente out of precaution.

