4.1-magnitude earthquake shakes Los Angeles area

The Brief A magnitude-4.1 earthquake struck LA County on Sunday afternoon. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.



A preliminary magnitude 4.1 earthquake rattled the Los Angeles area on Sunday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

What we know:

The quake struck about seven miles southwest of Westlake Village in Los Angeles County just after 1 p.m. It was initially reported as a 4.5 quake.

It had a recorded depth of 7.2 miles, the USGS said.

Following the quake, a series of aftershocks, estimated at magnitudes of 2.5, 3.0 and 2.8, were reported in the vicinity, according to the USGS.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if anyone was injured or the extent of any damage.