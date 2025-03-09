4.1-magnitude earthquake shakes Los Angeles area
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A preliminary magnitude 4.1 earthquake rattled the Los Angeles area on Sunday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
What we know:
The quake struck about seven miles southwest of Westlake Village in Los Angeles County just after 1 p.m. It was initially reported as a 4.5 quake.
It had a recorded depth of 7.2 miles, the USGS said.
Following the quake, a series of aftershocks, estimated at magnitudes of 2.5, 3.0 and 2.8, were reported in the vicinity, according to the USGS.
What we don't know:
It's unclear if anyone was injured or the extent of any damage.
The Source: Information for this story is from the U.S. Geological Survey.