3.3-magnitude earthquake strikes near Malibu

A 3.3-magnitude earthquake struck near Malibu early Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake follows a larger 4.1-magnitude earthquake that occurred in the same area on Sunday.

What we know:

The earthquake struck at 2:23 a.m., centered 7.4 miles northwest of Malibu and 8 miles southwest of Thousand Oaks, the USGS reported.

It was approximately 7 miles deep.

The backstory:

This recent earthquake comes after a 4.1-magnitude quake hit near Malibu on Sunday, which was followed by a series of small aftershocks. The Sunday quake was felt as far north as Lancaster and in the San Fernando Valley.

What we don't know:

There have been no reports of injuries or damage from the Monday morning earthquake. Authorities continue to monitor the situation for any potential aftershocks or developments.