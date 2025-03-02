3.9-magnitude earthquake rattles North Hollywood area

article

The U.S. Geological Survey reported that a 3.9 magnitude earthquake struck the eastern San Fernando Valley on Sunday night.

The earthquake struck around 10:13 p.m. It was reported 1.4 miles east-southeast of North Hollywood; 1.7 miles north of Universal City; 2 and 1/2 miles east-northeast of Studio City and 3 miles west-southwest of Burbank.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

