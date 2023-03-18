Southbound 5 Freeway in Glendale closed as sinkhole forms

article

A sinkhole on the Western Avenue overpass sent chunks of concrete falling onto the southbound Golden State (5) Freeway in Glendale Saturday evening, forcing the closure of the overpass and freeway lanes.

The falling concrete was reported at 5:34 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Glendale police officers quickly responded, reporting concrete was "actively falling" from a one-foot-by-one-foot hole in the middle of the overpass, according to the CHP log. It appeared to grow to two-feet-by-two-feet by 6:10 p.m.

The CHP issued a SigAlert at 6:08 p.m. shutting down all southbound lanes and diverting traffic onto Western Avenue, and Glendale police shut down eastbound and westbound lanes of Western between Flower and Lake streets.

There was no immediate word of vehicle damage or injuries as a result of the falling debris.