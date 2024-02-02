2 killed in fiery collision on 105 Freeway

Two people were killed in a deadly crash on the 105 Freeway in South Los Angeles early Friday morning, authorities said.

The crash happened on slick roadways as rain continued to linger in Southern California. Investigators were looking into witness reports that stated the driver was racing at high speeds with another vehicle before the deadly collision.

California Highway Patrol officials said the crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of the 105 Freeway in the West Athens area, about a half mile from the Vermont Avenue exit.

One of the drivers in the alleged race lost control of their vehicle, spun out, went over the right shoulder embankment, and crashed into a tree, which caused the vehicle to erupt into flames. Both the driver and the passenger, one of whom was ejected, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle involved, believed to be a white sedan, drove off from the scene.

Two lanes remain closed and it’s unknown when they could reopen.

The names of the victims have not been released and no further information was available.

The crash comes just two days after a fatal hit-and-run crash in the San Fernando Valley. Investigators continue to look into reports street racing was involved.

