LAPD investigating Canoga Park deadly hit-and-run crash

The Los Angeles Police Department was investigating an overnight deadly hit-and-run crash in the San Fernando Valley and detectives believe street racing may be to blame.

The collision happened at the intersection of Vanowen Street and Topanga Canyon Boulevard in the Canoga Park area just before 1:15 a.m.

Witnesses at the scene told authorities they saw two cars involved in some type of street race or road rage incident before the deadly collision. They added the two cars were speeding southbound down Topanga Canyon Blvd. from Sherman Way when one of the drivers allegedly hit the other car, which caused the driver to lose control and slam into a light pole.

Officials said the driver was killed instantly, while the other driver took off from the scene.

"We try to give advisement to our drivers not so speed, to be cautious…we keep seeing these fatalities and this one could’ve been preventable," said LAPD Traffic Det. Lisset Fuentes. "There’s no reason to be driving recklessly. Luckily, there were no pedestrians, but if there were pedestrians on the crosswalk, this could’ve been a lot worse."

Witnesses said they believed the second vehicle was a dark-colored Mercedes-Benz that was an older model.

Investigators continue to canvas the area for surveillance footage.

Those with information are asked to contact the LAPD.