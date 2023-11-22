Innocent man killed after South LA pursuit ends: ‘It’s frustrating and it’s heartbreaking’

An innocent driver was killed when the police pursuit of a group of suspects, some as young as 15 years old, ended in a violent crash in South Los Angeles overnight.

It all began when authorities received a 911 call from a homeowner in Rancho Palos Verdes reporting burglars were inside their home. When Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrived at the home, they observed at least four suspects getting into two getaway vehicles and a pursuit was initiated.

The pursuit of a black Porsche and a white Lexus SUV continued as the drivers raced through city streets and onto the 110 Freeway where both drivers turned their car lights off.

At this point, the Porsche exited off the freeway and deputies stayed in pursuit of the Lexus. When the suspects’ vehicle reached speeds of up to 100 mph, the pursuit was called off. However, it was later picked up by the California Highway Patrol whose officers reportedly used spike stripes attempting to slow the car down.

Tragedy struck a short time later at the intersection of Imperial Highway and Broadway. That’s where investigators said the Lexus slammed into two other vehicles, resulting in the death of one of the innocent drivers.

"Here it is now, a family’s going to be without a loved one for Thanksgiving," said Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Keith Mott. "It’s frustrating and it’s heartbreaking. It’s heartbreaking because an innocent person’s life was taken."

Following the crash, the suspects inside the Lexus took off running. They were eventually taken into custody by CHP officers. The suspects are said to be between the ages of 15 and 19.

The name of the victim has not been released and the investigation is ongoing.