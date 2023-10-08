Police chase suspect crashes into innocent driver in Sun Valley

A driver is in custody after a brief police chase through Los Angeles County Sunday night, that ended with a crash in the Sun Valley area of Los Angeles.

The chase was reported around 9:30 p.m. According to the California Highway Patrol, the San Fernando Police Department tried to pull the man over, but the driver pulled away, at one point using the car as a weapon against an officer.

The CHP jumped in to help by the time the chase had reached Sun Valley. At one point, the driver pulled over in the middle of the 170 Freeway, and got out of the car, according to officials, the driver even threw things at officers. Eventually the driver got back in and tried to drive away slowly.

SkyFOX showed that by that time, the hood of the car had flipped onto the windshield. The driver was moving very slowly, and at time would open the door.

Minutes later, the driver slammed into the side of a car that was merging onto the freeway, before coming to a stop. The driver got out of the car, and officers used the K9 officer to bring them into custody.

It wasn't immediately clear why San Fernando Police wanted to pull the driver over.